Sept 3 Co-operative Group Ltd

* Group revenue stable at £4.6bn (2014: £4.7bn)

* Full-Year outcome will reflect investment levels in second half of 2015 and absence of one-off disposal profits as experienced in 2014

* Corporate costs increased by £11m to £73m (2014: £62m), reflecting investment in rebuild programme and rising pension costs

* Net debt at half year reduced to £0.6bn (£1.4bn this time last year)

* Statutory profit before tax of £36m (2014: £9m loss) for 26 weeks ended 4 july 2015

* Group underlying profit before tax of £64m (2014: £1m loss), reflecting robust trading in food and funerals and improved general insurance

* Overall group trading in first eight weeks of H2 2015 has been in line with expectations

* Expect full-year profitability to reduce year on year