BRIEF-PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016
Sept 3 Electra Partners:
* Portfolio company Elian agrees to acquire SFM Europe
* Funding for transaction to be provided through mixture of cash on balance sheet, debt raised from refinancing of business's existing debt facility
* SFM Europe has more than 1 trillion euro of assets under administration Link to press release: (bit.ly/1Uu4UyO) Further company coverage:
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)