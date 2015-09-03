Sept 3 Dipula Income Fund Ltd :

* Successfully raised in excess of 200 million rand, placing 9,166,454 new A shares at a price of R11.16 per A share and 10,338,956 new B shares at a price of R10.30 per B share

* Listing and trading of new Dipula shares is expected to commence at 09:00 on Sept. 11, 2015