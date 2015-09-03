Sept 3 Carlyle Group LP :

* Bidco will have received irrevocable undertakings, letters of intent to vote in favour of about 28.2 percent of innovation's existing issued share capital

* Non-Binding letter of intent given to Bidco by NFU to vote in favour of scheme will be in respect of 43,513,030 ordinary shares, representing approximately 3.55 per cent