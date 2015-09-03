Correct: Fitch Assigns Schaeffler AG First-Time 'BBB-' IDR

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 25 April to correct the name of the issuer of the Schaeffler Group's bonds, which is Schaeffler Finance B.V. Fitch Ratings has assigned German automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler AG a first-time Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The agency also assigned a first-time rating of 'BBB-' to the senior secured notes issued by Schaeffler Finance B.V. The