* H1 consolidated sales of 401.7 million euros ($446.05 million), up 3.7 pct at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates (like for like), up 3.8 pct based on reported data

* H1 current EBIT of 43.7 million euros, down 1.1 million euros compared to 2014

* H1 net income of 27.3 million euros, up 2.5 pct compared to same period last year

* Expects evolution of its current EBIT for full year to be broadly in line with trend observed in first half