UPDATE 1-Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
Sept 3 Heineken NV :
* Successfully prices 500 million euros ($555 million) of notes
* Coupon of 1.25 pct
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
* Says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states, Indiana, Utah, and Washington Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)