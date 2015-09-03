UPDATE 1-Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
Sept 3 Salvepar SA :
* H1 net asset value 380.1 million euros ($422.41 million), up 4 pct
* H1 net income 12.0 million euros versus 4.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 gross operating income 15.1 million euros versus 6.4 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1JE8lzP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE TOULOUSE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)