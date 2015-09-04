Sept 4 Norway Royal Salmon Asa :
* NRS's farming operation site Baltsfjord in Troms in Region
North has been diagnosed with the fish disease ISA. The site
contains 0.5 million fish with an average weight of 0.35
kilograms.
* The biomass at the site will be destroyed within a few
days. This fish will be replaced by new smolts in 2015 and there
will not be any significant production consequences.
* Today we received reports that there is also suspicion of
ISA at Kokelv, which also have received smolt from the same
supplier.
* The site Kokelv contains 1.2 million fish with an average
weight of 0.45 kilograms.
* NRS works to make the production consequences at Kokelv as
small as possible and we will come back with more information on
this when we release our third quarter reports.
* It is these two sites that have received smolts from this
smolt supplier in 2015 and we consider that there is no risk of
further detections.
* If the biomass at the site Kokelv also have to be
destroyed, both incidents are expected to result in a one-off
cost in the third quarter of 2015 of approximately NOK 20 - 25
million.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)