Sept 4 GVC Holdings Plc :
* Boards of GVC and Bwin.party are pleased to
announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a
recommended offer
* Under terms of offer, Bwin.party shareholders will be
entitled to receive 25 pence in cash and 0.231 new GVC shares
for each bwin.party share held
* Offer represents a value of approximately 129.64 pence per
Bwin.party share
* Offer represents a premium of about 12.5 pct to closing
price per Bwin.party share of 115.20 pence on Sept. 3 2015
* Cash consideration payable under offer will be funded by
up to EUR 400 million (about 291.3 million stg) of senior
secured debt provided by Cerberus
* Following completion, Bwin.party shareholders will own
approximately 66.6 per cent of combined group
* In addition GVC proposes to raise approximately 150
million stg by way of a placing of new GVC shares to
institutional investors
* Offer will include a mix and match facility, so that
Bwin.party shareholders will be able to elect to vary
proportions of cash and new GVC shares they receive
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)