Sept 7 Worldview Capital Management LLP:

* Worldview Capital Management calls valid Petroceltic EGM

* Convene EGM for all shareholders of Petroceltic for them to vote on resolutions regarding proposed $175m bond and co's current unlimited borrowing powers

* EGM will take place at 11.00am on Oct. 5, 2015