BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Says its Brazilian unit, Ezentis Energia SA, has won a contract renewal with Light SE SA for about 10 million euros ($11 million)
* Says 19-month contract is for construction and maintenance of power networks Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .