BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing
Sept 7 Redefine International Plc :
* Has acquired R10 billion (£489 million) property portfolio
* Transaction will result in company's portfolio increasing by 50 per cent to over R30 billion (£1.5 billion)
* Reached a conditional agreement with Aegon UK Property Fund ("seller") to acquire AUK portfolio through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Redefine AUK
* Exchanged contracts unconditionally with seller, to acquire Banbury cross retail park for a consideration of R1.09 billion (£52.5 million)
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.