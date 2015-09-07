Sept 7 Capevin Holdings Ltd :

* Earnings per share is likely to be between 43 cents (+39%) and 44.5 cents (+44%) versus EPS of 30.9 cents reported for comparative year ended June 30 2014

* Headline earnings per share is likely to be between 42.4 cents (-13%) and 44.8 cents (-8%) versus HEPS of 48.7 cents reported for comparative year ended June 30 2014