Sept 7 Intracom Holdings SA

* Says Finland chose its WISPR inter-communication system for its army after international tender

* Says installation of the system will begin during 2015 and will be concluded within 12 months

* Says WISPR is a communications system for military vehicles and Finland is the fifth European country to choose it

Source text: bit.ly/1hPxP3P

