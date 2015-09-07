BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Intracom Holdings SA
* Says Finland chose its WISPR inter-communication system for its army after international tender
* Says installation of the system will begin during 2015 and will be concluded within 12 months
* Says WISPR is a communications system for military vehicles and Finland is the fifth European country to choose it
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .