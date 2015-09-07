BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 SABMiller Plc
* Senior management changes
* Appointed Philip Hodges to newly-created role of Group Director, integrated supply and as a member of group's executive committee
* Tony will continue as a member of executive committee until his intended retirement at end of december 2015 following a handover with both Johann and Philip. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.