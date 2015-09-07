BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Scandi Standard publ AB :
* Announces commencement of a share purchase program
* Maximum of 448,712 shares in company may be acquired
* Purchases will take place between now and next AGM
* Payment for shares shall be made in cash
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.