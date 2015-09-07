BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Quindell Plc
* Confirms appointment today of its new group chief executive, Indro Mukerjee, who will join board with immediate effect. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .