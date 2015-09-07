BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Advtech Ltd
* Intention to undertake a renounceable rights offer to its shareholders to raise up to ZAR850 million.
* Terms of rights offer have not been finalised
* Advtech's borrowings are expected to increase from ZAR1.7 billion to ca. ZAR1.9 billion by calendar year end, assuming addition of no new projects
* Flexible capital structure that will enable company to pursue accelerated growth opportunities most efficiently
* Current Advtech group debt facilities total ca. ZAR1.8 billion
* Funds raised will be used to reduce to some extent and restructure current indebtedness, fund capital projects and planned acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.