BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :
* La Petite Epicerie De Saigon Ltd receives order
* Says agreement initially runs for two years
* Value is about 0.3 million Swedish crowns ($35,507) per year
* ExeoTech holds 10 pct interest in La Petite Epicerie De Saigon Ltd, Vietnam
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .