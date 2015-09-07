BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017
Sept 7 FinecoBank Banca Fineco SpA :
Total net inflows in August at 236 million euros ($263.19 million), down 8 percent year on year
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.