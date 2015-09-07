BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Pik SA :
* Jan.-Aug. 2015 revenue at 2.9 million zlotys ($764,100), down about 70 pct year on year
* Lower Jan.-Aug. 2015 revenue due to the introduction of free books for primary school students by the government
* Due to the lower financial results, plans to modify its development strategy and will publish it in Oct. 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1K0Z1TH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7954 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.