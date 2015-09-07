BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Profile Systems And Software SA :
* Expands its presence in Middle East with new cooperations in U.A.E. , Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain
* Says new cooperations will result in increase of staff in the respective countries
* Says its Imsplus Investment Management Platform is the main product related to the new deals in Middle East
Source text: bit.ly/1ITaioc
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.