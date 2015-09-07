Sept 7 Profile Systems And Software SA :

* Expands its presence in Middle East with new cooperations in U.A.E. , Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain

* Says new cooperations will result in increase of staff in the respective countries

* Says its Imsplus Investment Management Platform is the main product related to the new deals in Middle East

