Sept 7 Cxense ASA :
* Announces contemplated private placement
* Contemplates issuance of new shares for a total consideration in range of 65 million - 80
million Norwegian crowns ($7.83 million - $9.64 million)
* Subscription price in private placement will be set through an accelerated book-building
process
* Each investor subscribing for, and being allocated new shares in the private placement,
will be granted one non-transferrable warrant for every two new shares being allocated to such
investor in the private placement
* Each warrant gives the holder, subject to certain conditions the right to subscribe for
one additional new share in the company at a subscription price of 130 crowns
* Subject to completion of private placement, intends to carry out a subsequent repair
offering of new shares expected to be in amount of about 15 million crowns
* May raise up to 157.4 million crowns within coming approximately 12 months as a result of
private placement, subsequent repair offering and exercise of all warrants
* Proceeds from the private placement will be partly used to finance the acquisition of a
North American Software-as-a-Service company and partly to strengthen the company's balance
sheet and liquidity position, as well as for general corporate purposes
($1 = 8.2999 Norwegian crowns)
