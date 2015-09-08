Sept 8 RSA Insurance Group Plc :

* RSA announces sale of operations in Latin America

* Signed contracts to sell its operations in Latin America to Suramericana S.A., insurance subsidiary of Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana

* Deal for approximately 403 mln stg payable in cash

* Transaction is expected to be significantly positive for RSA's capital ratios on all measures following completion

* It is anticipated that all completions will have concluded by the end of 2016

* As part of deal, senior management in each of the respective country operations expected to remain with respective businesses at close