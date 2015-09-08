Sept 8 RSA Insurance Group Plc :
* RSA announces sale of operations in Latin America
* Signed contracts to sell its operations in Latin America
to Suramericana S.A., insurance subsidiary of Grupo De
Inversiones Suramericana
* Deal for approximately 403 mln stg payable in cash
* Transaction is expected to be significantly positive for
RSA's capital ratios on all measures following completion
* It is anticipated that all completions will have concluded
by the end of 2016
* As part of deal, senior management in each of the
respective country operations expected to remain with respective
businesses at close
Link to press release: (bit.ly/1VK6pLv)
