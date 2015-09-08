BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
Sept 8 Deinove SA :
* Announces technological and commercial partnership with Tyton BioEnergy Systems
* Says the main goal of the partnership is to combine Tyton's energy tobacco feedstock, process and production infrastructure with Deinove's Deino-based fermentation solutions in order to produce green chemical compounds of high commercial value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: