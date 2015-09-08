BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
Sept 8 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Total sales of Kotipizza chain grew 6.8 percent and same store sales 8.0 percent in August compared to those in previous year
* August monthly sales amounted to 6.55 million euros ($7.34 million) and last year to 6.13 million euros
* Kotipizza chain is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million