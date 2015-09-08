BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
Sept 8 Ica Gruppen AB
* Sales in Swedish Ica stores rose by 3.8 percent in August 2015 compared with corresponding month last year
* Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 3.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: