BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
Sept 8 Discovery Ltd :
* Unit, Discovery Health awarded administration and managed care services contract for Bankmed medical scheme with effect from Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017