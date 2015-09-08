BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
Sept 8 Remgro Ltd
* FY reported HEPS is expected to be between 1525.0 cents (+18%) and 1576.7 cents (+22%) compared to HEPS of 1292.4 cents
* Increase in HEPS is mainly due to improved results being reported by RCL Foods Limited compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017