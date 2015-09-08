BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Sept 8 Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd :
* Reaches agreement to invest into two Russian fintech companies: REVO and Sorsdata
* To invest into two fintech companies by taking a 12.5 pct stake in each of REVO and Sorsdata for a total amount of $2.5 million
* Intends to increase that stake to 25 pct by YE15
* REVO and Sorsdata are related businesses
May 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm's global investment banking division, according to an internal memo on Monday.