Sept 8 Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd :

* Reaches agreement to invest into two Russian fintech companies: REVO and Sorsdata

* To invest into two fintech companies by taking a 12.5 pct stake in each of REVO and Sorsdata for a total amount of $2.5 million

* Intends to increase that stake to 25 pct by YE15

* REVO and Sorsdata are related businesses

