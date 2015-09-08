BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
Sept 8 Whitbread Plc
* Good Q2 trading with total sales up 11.1%, on track for full year expectations
* Group Like for like sales up by 3.3% for 11 weeks to 13 august
* Premier inn grew total sales by 11.6%
* Costa uk like for like sales growth was good at 4.0%
* Restaurants like for like sales growth of 0.6%
* Developing plans to adopt recently announced national living wage
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: