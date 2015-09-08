Sept 8 Siauliu Bankas AB :

* Following the resolution of the Supervisory Service of the Bank of Lithuania dated September 7 Siauliu Bankas is allowed to register an amendment of item 3.5 of the Bank's Charter related to increase of the Bank's authorized capital up to 91.2 million euros ($102.29 million)

