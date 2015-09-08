BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
Sept 8 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* NAV per share on August 31, 2015 at 19.467 euros
* Portfolio value on August 31, 2015 at 8.14 million euros ($9.10 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1Nf5cZE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017