Sept 8 O'Key Group SA :

* Announces interim dividend for the previous periods;

* Says board has approved payment of an interim dividend in the amount of $24 million;

* Dividend per share equals to $0.0892;

* Record date for depositary receipt (DR) holders and payment date will be further announced by Bank of New York Mellon.