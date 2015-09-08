BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
Sept 8 Hellenic Fishfarming SA :
* Announces that the Greek court rejected its appeal to confirm its Feb. 28 consolidation deal
* Says it continues its effort to find a viable solution to continue its normal operation flow
Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million