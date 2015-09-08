BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
Sept 8 Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan SA (EUCO SA) :
* Corpor Capital Sp. z o.o. lowers stake in company to 26.42 percent from 31.32 percent via transfer of 274,400 shares as contribution in-kind to Czternastka Sp. z o.o. SKA
* KL Investment Sp. z o.o. reduces stake in company to 26.16 percent from 31.06 percent via transfer of 274,400 shares as contribution in-kind to Lavinia XXXVI Sp. z o.o. SKA
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million