Sept 8 Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan SA (EUCO SA) :

* Corpor Capital Sp. z o.o. lowers stake in company to 26.42 percent from 31.32 percent via transfer of 274,400 shares as contribution in-kind to Czternastka Sp. z o.o. SKA

* KL Investment Sp. z o.o. reduces stake in company to 26.16 percent from 31.06 percent via transfer of 274,400 shares as contribution in-kind to Lavinia XXXVI Sp. z o.o. SKA