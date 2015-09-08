BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
Sept 8 Terra Firma:
* Terra Firma appoints Justin King as Vice Chairman and head of portfolio businesses
* General counsel Trudy Cooke is being promoted to chief operating officer, and head of tax Dominic Spiri is being promoted to chief financial officer (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* First Data- Co, Alipay announce North American businesses will be able to accept mobile payment service, expand Alipay's already significant business base