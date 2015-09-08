Australia’s CBA 3rd qtr cash profit rises 4.3 percent
May 9 Australia's biggest bank Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Tuesday said third-quarter unaudited cash profit rose 4.3 percent as the credit quality of its lending business "remained sound".
Sept 8 Gedik Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS :
* Says to sell 4.4 million B group shares representing 44.27 percent of Gedik Yatirim Holding to Erhan Topac
* Says to sell shares on September 9 Source text for Eikon:
* Q3 unaudited cash earnings of approximately $2.4 billion in quarter