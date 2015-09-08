BRIEF-CEC Entertainment reports Q1 revenue $265 million
* CEC Entertainment, Inc. reports financial results for the 2017 first quarter
Sept 8 Heineken NV :
* Enters into partnership with leading US craft brewer Lagunitas
* Announced acquisition of a 50 pct shareholding in Lagunitas brewing company
* GCP Applied Technologies signs definitive agreement to acquire Stirling Lloyd