BRIEF-Tongkah Harbour says court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of Co
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage:
Sept 8 Royal Imtech NV :
* Administrators say Imtech Industrial Services BV has been declared bankrupt and parts Imtech Industrial Services BV sold
* Kentech will acquire the activities of Imtech Industrial Services BV on the locations of Shell Pernis and Shell Moerdijk, securing circa 180 jobs
* Verwater will acquire the activities of Imtech Industrial Services BV in Amsterdam and Coevorden, securing circa 230 jobs
* Convoi will acquire the activities of Imtech Industrial Services BV in Kerkrade and Roermond, securing circa 80 jobs
* Cegelec will acquire the activities of Imtech Industrial Services BV in Goes and with Kuwait Petroleum, securing circa 80 jobs
* Administrators still in negotations about the transfer of Imtech Industrial Services BV activities in Amersfoort, Leeuwarden and Drachten
* Imtech Suir Engineering Ltd (Imtech Ireland) sold to Endless LLP
* Endless LLP also acquired the shares in the English Imtech companies via a prepack
* Imtech Water Waste & Energy Ltd (part of Imtech England) has been declared bankrupt due to huge losses
* Imtech Water Waste & Energy Ltd bankruptcy led to the loss of 40 jobs
* Administrators say negotiations about the sale of shares in Imtech Spain, Imtech Luxembourg and Imtech Poland are still ongoing
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 6 Loss-making airline Alitalia, which asked to be put under special administration on Tuesday, had debts of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) as of the end of February, Italy's government said on Saturday.