Sept 8 Transgene SA :

* Transgene announces final overall survival data from phase 2b TIME trial with tg4010 immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer

* Overall survival (OS) data confirm strength of previously reported improvements

* Overall survival data are significant in patients with a "low" level of triple positive activated lymphocytes (TrPAL2)

* Overall survival data are significant in patients with low TrPAL and non-squamous disease

* Data showed patients with low levels of TrPAL at baseline showed statistically significant differences in both PFS and OS when treated with TG4010 compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)