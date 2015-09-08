BRIEF-Sabra Health Care reports Q1 FFO per share $0.54
* Sabra reports first quarter 2017 results; increases quarterly common dividend by 2.4% to $0.43 per share; provides 2017 outlook; S&P, Fitch and Moody's place Sabra on rating watch positive
Sept 8 Transgene SA :
* Transgene announces final overall survival data from phase 2b TIME trial with tg4010 immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer
* Overall survival (OS) data confirm strength of previously reported improvements
* Overall survival data are significant in patients with a "low" level of triple positive activated lymphocytes (TrPAL2)
* Overall survival data are significant in patients with low TrPAL and non-squamous disease
* Data showed patients with low levels of TrPAL at baseline showed statistically significant differences in both PFS and OS when treated with TG4010 compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Sabra reports first quarter 2017 results; increases quarterly common dividend by 2.4% to $0.43 per share; provides 2017 outlook; S&P, Fitch and Moody's place Sabra on rating watch positive
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON, May 8 Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp, which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.