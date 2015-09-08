BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
Sept 8 Citycon Oyj :
* Citycon group intends to issue a Eurobond
* Says intends to issue a euro denominated guaranteed bond in an amount of about 300 million euros ($335 million)
* Says bond would be offered mainly to European, including Nordic, institutional investors through a book building procedure and, if issued, expected maturity of bond would be 7 years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
* First Data- Co, Alipay announce North American businesses will be able to accept mobile payment service, expand Alipay's already significant business base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: