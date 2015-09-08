Australia’s CBA 3rd qtr cash profit rises 4.3 percent
May 9 Australia's biggest bank Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Tuesday said third-quarter unaudited cash profit rose 4.3 percent as the credit quality of its lending business "remained sound".
Sept 8 Goldman Sachs International
* Funds managed by WL Ross & Co to sell up to 45 million ordinary shares in virgin money holdings (uk) plc
* Placing shares represent approximately 10.2% of virgin money's issued share capital.
* Placing shares are being offered by way of accelerated bookbuild;goldman sachs international is acting as sole bookrunner
* Following completion of placing, wl ross's representative appointee on virgin money's board, james lockhart, to step down
* Q3 unaudited cash earnings of approximately $2.4 billion in quarter