Sept 8 Goldman Sachs International

* Funds managed by WL Ross & Co to sell up to 45 million ordinary shares in virgin money holdings (uk) plc

* Placing shares represent approximately 10.2% of virgin money's issued share capital.

* Placing shares are being offered by way of accelerated bookbuild;goldman sachs international is acting as sole bookrunner

* Following completion of placing, wl ross's representative appointee on virgin money's board, james lockhart, to step down