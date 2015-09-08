Australia’s CBA 3rd qtr cash profit rises 4.3 percent
May 9 Australia's biggest bank Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Tuesday said third-quarter unaudited cash profit rose 4.3 percent as the credit quality of its lending business "remained sound".
Sept 8 Vienna Insurance Group AG
* Says decided to expand its managing board
* Says judit havasi and roland gröll will be appointed to managing board on Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 unaudited cash earnings of approximately $2.4 billion in quarter