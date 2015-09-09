BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Sept 9 Ose Pharma International SA :
* Ose Pharma unveils clinical and immunological outcomes in patients with brain metastases treated with Tedopi in a phase 2 trial presented at the world conference on lung cancer (WCLC) in Denver, USA
* Study of survival under Tedopi treatment (OSE2101) showed a median survival of 13.75 months
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership