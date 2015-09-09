Sept 9 Monitise Plc :
* FY 2015 revenue declined 6 pct to 89.7 mln stg(FY 2014:
95.1 mln stg)
* Group EBITDA loss was 41.8 mln stg, at lower end of
company's guidance range of a 40-50 mln stg loss
* Adjusted loss after tax for year was 55.3 mln stg(FY 2014:
43.7 mln stg)
* Cash capex was at upper end of company's guidance range at
45.0 mln stg(FY 2014: 26.1 mln stg)
* Elizabeth Buse to step down as CEO and from board,
effective 9 September 2015
* Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer Lee Cameron
appointed CEO, effective September 9, 2015
* Elizabeth will remain with business until end of October
* Revenue growth not expected in FY 2016
* Expectation of EBITDA profitability in H2 FY 2016, and
still targeting EBITDA profitability for full year
