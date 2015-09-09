Sept 9 African Bank Ltd :
* While curator continues to be guided by SARB restructuring
proposal in developing proposed transaction
* No final decision will be made in respect of best way to
restructure African Bank until curator has reviewed and
considered all representations
* African Bank Investments Ltd will sell and transfer its
100 percent shareholding in Stangen to African Bank on Oct. 1,
2015
* Purchase consideration for Stangen is expected to be 1.38
billion rand
* Consideration may increase by up to 50 million rand
dependent on actual level of net assets at transfer date
* Curator believes that African Bank should recover
consideration paid to ABIL for Stangen through such managed
run-off
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)