Sept 9 Arcadis NV

* Arcadis wins 20 million euros ($22.3 million) Calais port extension work

* Has been appointed as lead engineer for the 675 million euros extension of the port of Calais by a joint venture led by Bouygues SA

* Arcadis' fee for the project is 20 million euros, with the contract running until the end of 2020

* Extension of the Port of Calais comprises a new 3.3 km long breakwater

* New terminal will be located on a 44 hectare site on reclaimed land which will be equipped for the relevant passenger and freight traffic facilities

