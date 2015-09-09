Sept 9 Arcadis NV :
* Arcadis wins 20 million euros ($22.3 million) Calais port
extension work
* Has been appointed as lead engineer for the 675 million
euros extension of the port of Calais by a joint venture led by
Bouygues SA
* Arcadis' fee for the project is 20 million euros, with the
contract running until the end of 2020
* Extension of the Port of Calais comprises a new 3.3 km
long breakwater
* New terminal will be located on a 44 hectare site on
reclaimed land which will be equipped for the relevant passenger
and freight traffic facilities
