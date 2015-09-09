BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Sept 9 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Says results from a multiple-dose phase Ib trial support the potential of Zealand's stable glucagon analogue, ZP4207, for the correction of mild to moderate hypoglycemia
* Says data demonstrates that ZP4207 was safe and well-tolerated with ability to provide a clinically relevant blood glucose response after repeat daily dosing in healthy volunteers
* Ongoing preparations for next step clinical development of ZP4207 as a single-dose rescue-pen for severe hypoglycemia are progressing according to plan
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership